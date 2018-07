The Coastal Fire Centre is working to contain the Rush Creek wildfire west of Nanaimo.

Fire Information Officer Dorthe Jakobsen explains what crews are facing.

Jakobsen says the fifteen-hectare fire was discovered over the weekend and a crew is working to extinguish the fire.

She says there’s no risk to public safety and 25 firefighters and personnel are working to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.