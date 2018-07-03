Duncan and North Cowichan homeowners are now passed the due date to submit their property taxes or claim homeowner grants.

In Duncan, all unpaid 2018 taxes and unclaimed home owner grants are subject to a five per cent penalty, and if they are still unpaid or unclaimed by September 1, an additional five per cent penalty will be tacked on.

Duncan residents can use telephone, online banking or visit City Hall.

In North Cowichan, those who haven’t paid their taxes or claimed their homeowner grants are now subject to a ten per cent penalty.

Property tax notices arrived in area mailboxes in both communities after the May long weekend.