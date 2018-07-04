Long-time North Cowichan councillor Al Siebring is the first to throw his hat into the mayoral race.

Siebring, a 40-year veteran of broadcast and print media, has served on North Cowichan council since 2008 and when asked what inspired him to run for the mayor’s seat, he replied, ‘I think we can do better.’

North Cowichan has a massive backlog of more than 37 hundred bylaws and, if elected, Siebring would appoint a regulatory review committee.

Siebring is also running for the Mayor’s seat, in part, to promote cohesion among councillors, something he says is sorely lacking in council chambers right now.

Another focus of his campaign is increasing community input and include more than just community associations in the decision-making process.