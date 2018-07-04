Following the successful ‘What Are You Wearing?’ event last month, Vancouver Island Regional Library is partnering with Warmland Women’s Support Services Society.

There is a display at the library in Duncan that shows the clothes women were wearing when they were sexually assaulted; the idea is to raise awareness and start conversations about sexual violence.

Library Manager Annette Van Koevering says supporting this cause was a no-brainer.

The display will be available for viewing until July 31.