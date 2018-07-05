Four people are facing a number of charges in connection with a fentanyl trafficking operation in the Cowichan Valley.

23-year-old Taygen Mitchell Butler, 22-year-old James Otis Downey, 41-year-old Christopher Lee Hamilton and 43-year-old Timothy James Greer have been charged with Trafficking and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in partnership with the Island District Emergency Response Team executed three search warrants in Crofton and Chemainus.

The searches resulted in the seizure of more than two pounds of crystal meth, a pound and a half of fentanyl, eight firearms, including long guns, handguns and a loaded shotgun, counterfeit money, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Trafficking charges are expected for nine other individuals, along with a number of recommended firearms charges.