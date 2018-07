North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have found a body in a tent near the Black Bridge in Duncan.

Foul play isn’t expected.

RCMP did confirm the body was not that of Ben Kilmer.

In related news, the Kilmer family has issued a statement that there are a lot of rumours swirling around the Cowichan Valley, but they’re false.

The spokesperson for the family is urging the public to wait for updates from the RCMP or the family.