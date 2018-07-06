Premier John Horgan made that announcement at the existing Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan earlier today.

The hospital carries a price tag of about $400 million dollars and it’s expected that construction will begin next fall.

Horgan says the government will move as quickly as possible to complete this project.

A number of dignitaries were on hand, including Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau, Nanaimo-North Cowichan NDP MLA Doug Routley, and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Dix mentioned the fantastic staff that work in the hospital and that this is a community project.

Next up, the approval of the business plan, the start of construction next fall, and ultimately, the grand opening of the new hospital, tentatively set for 2024.