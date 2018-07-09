The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games are ten days away and the opening ceremonies kick off the four-day event at Laketown Ranch.
There is a tonne of entertainment scheduled for the opening ceremonies and Director of Ceremonies and Special Events Kirsten Schrader says the opening ceremonies are going to have an Olympic feel.
BC Summer Games alum and Olympic bronze medallist Brent Hayden is one of the keynote speakers on July 19 and Schrader says it’s a special treat hearing from him.
Hayden won an Olympic bronze medal in the 100-metre freestyle swimming event at the London Games.
Line-up of Entertainment:
Local amateur performers:
Judy Hogg Dancers
Steps Ahead Dance Academy Dancers
O’Brien Dancers
Carlson Dance Stomp Crew
Little Miss C’s (from Carlson School of Dance)
Carlos Rush (from Carlson School of Dance)
DDT Drumline
Procession with Dais and Games protocol:
City of Duncan Town Cryer Ben Buss
Constable Erin Stevenson on horseback
Cowichan Pipes and Drums
Legion Colour Guard
Cowichan Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders, and Rangers
First Nations Welcome from Lake Cowichan Tribes and the Port Alberni Dancers
Athlete Oath (read by local athlete Jada Lauzon)
Torchbearers
BC Games Alumni message by Olympian Brent Hayden
Professional performers:
Shane Koyczan and his band, The Short Story Long
Asani Aboriginal women’s trio
Circus West