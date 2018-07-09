The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games are ten days away and the opening ceremonies kick off the four-day event at Laketown Ranch.

There is a tonne of entertainment scheduled for the opening ceremonies and Director of Ceremonies and Special Events Kirsten Schrader says the opening ceremonies are going to have an Olympic feel.

BC Summer Games alum and Olympic bronze medallist Brent Hayden is one of the keynote speakers on July 19 and Schrader says it’s a special treat hearing from him.

Hayden won an Olympic bronze medal in the 100-metre freestyle swimming event at the London Games.

Line-up of Entertainment:

Local amateur performers:

Judy Hogg Dancers

Steps Ahead Dance Academy Dancers

O’Brien Dancers

Carlson Dance Stomp Crew

Little Miss C’s (from Carlson School of Dance)

Carlos Rush (from Carlson School of Dance)

DDT Drumline

Procession with Dais and Games protocol:

City of Duncan Town Cryer Ben Buss

Constable Erin Stevenson on horseback

Cowichan Pipes and Drums

Legion Colour Guard

Cowichan Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders, and Rangers

First Nations Welcome from Lake Cowichan Tribes and the Port Alberni Dancers

Athlete Oath (read by local athlete Jada Lauzon)

Torchbearers

BC Games Alumni message by Olympian Brent Hayden

Professional performers:

Shane Koyczan and his band, The Short Story Long

Asani Aboriginal women’s trio

Circus West