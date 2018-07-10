Both lanes of westbound traffic on Trunk Road, between St. Julien and Festubert Street will be closed to traffic Wednesday.

There will be milling and paving work in the area.

Buses will be re-routed to St. Julien Street and this construction will result in the closure of the Trunk Road bus stop near Ypres Street.

People are asked to use either the bus stop at Village Green Mall or the Duncan Train Station bus stop.

Routes two through nine and number 36 won’t be stopping at the Ypres Street stop.

Another service disruption is a reality for users of the Route 31, Ladysmith-Alderwood bus because of line-painting work between Dogwood and 4th Avenue.

The bus stops on Belaire Street and on Dogwood across from Forward Road won’t be used.