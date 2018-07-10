Crews will be on the Malahat tonight, as a two-month paving project is set to begin.

Deputy Director of the South Coast Region Janelle Erwin says this is part of the major construction project that has been ongoing for a year and a half.

The project will see five kilometres of four-lane traffic and three kilometres of median barriers between Aspen Road and Shawnigan Lake Road.

Erwin with the Ministry of Transportation says motorists should expect 20-minute delays, as traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

Erwin says motorists need to drive with care through this area.

Erwin anticipates that the entire Malahat improvement project should be completed by the end of August.

When the project is completed, the Malahat will have eleven kilometres of continuous median barriers.

The paving work will be done between 8 pm and 5 am Sunday to Friday.