The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games is a little more than a week away and organizers are ‘desperate’ for bus drivers.

In total, nineteen drivers are required for the Summer Games opening ceremonies on July 19 and because the demand is so great, volunteer drivers will get a gift for their efforts.

Cowichan 2018 President Jennifer Woike says it’s a four-hour shift and volunteers will drive people from Laketown back into Duncan.

As long as drivers have the proper licencing, Woike says they will be trained in everything else.

These volunteers will drive people to and from Laketown Ranch for the opening ceremonies on July 19.

You can register as a volunteer here or email Jennifer Woike.