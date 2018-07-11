Gladys Barman went missing last Thursday and until now, there hasn’t been much information about where she might be.

We received a call earlier this afternoon from someone who knows Barman and she says the RCMP received a tip that the 82-year-old went into a driveway on Stoney Hill Road in the Genoa Bay area, and appeared anxious and confused.

She’s believed to be driving a dark green Honda Accord with a licence plate of 940 RGA, she has grey hair, glasses, she’s 5’9 with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a teal wind-breaker and white sneakers.

The public is asked to watch for the senior citizen, especially if they’re in the Duncan area.

Anyone who sees Barman is asked to call the Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or their local RCMP detachment.

Barman filled up her gas tank in Saanich at 10 am last Thursday.