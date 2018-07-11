We’ve received calls about a scam circulating throughout Vancouver Island.

An automated caller claims they’re from Service Canada and they tell you that they’re going to deactivate your social insurance number and bank account until you make two phone calls.

If you receive a call fitting this description, take down the number and call your local RCMP detachment.

A Service Canada employee says the only time you will receive a call from Service Canada is when they need more information about something you’ve applied for.