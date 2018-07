North Cowichan council is working to make one of the busiest roads in the municipality safer.

When students from Cowichan Secondary appeared before the North Cowichan board, they hammered home the point of what has importance.

Council passed the installation of a rainbow crosswalk on James Street 5-2 and Lefebure says it makes sense to paint the crosswalk and install the lights at the same time.

Lefebure is hopeful that the crosswalk will be painted and the lights will be installed by the fall.