We are officially one week away from the start of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games and people in the region are getting something for nothing.

BC Transit is offering everyone free bus service and Communications Manager Jonathon Dyck says this promotion just made sense.

With more than four thousand athletes, coaches, and officials visiting the region for four days, Dyck says this decision was a ‘no-brainer.’

Route 44, with service between Duncan and Victoria, isn’t included in the free fares.