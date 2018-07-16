The 42nd BC Elders Gathering was a huge success.

Those are the words of Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour who commented that the more than 25 hundred provincial elders had a great time seeing old friends and making new ones.

Seymour says elders from all across BC spoke with each other and shared stories, he shares one of those stories with us.

The two and a half day event was hosted at the Island Savings Centre and Seymour says it included a fashion show, painting workshops and a chance for elders from all over B.C. to visit with one another.

The 43rd B.C. Elders Gathering will be hosted by the community of Lake Babine, north of Prince George.