Caution is the name of the game when spending time near or in backyard pools.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research is asking the public to be careful this summer.

Dr Ian Pike says a lot has been done to prevent drownings, but unfortunately, there are a lot of young children who end up drowning in backyard pools.

Pike says you can learn how to drown-proof yourself and take some basic swimming lessons.

If you’re not a strong swimmer, you should wear a life jacket when you’re in or near the water.

He says the Canadian Institute of Health Research wants to encourage local municipalities to come up with bylaws and policies related to fencing for backyard pools so young kids can’t access them.