Hot temperatures earlier this year are the major reason why North Cowichan is issuing stage two watering restrictions for users of the Chemainus Water System.

The major difference between stage one and two is that during stage two watering restrictions, people are only allowed to water for two hours in the morning and evening, twice a week.

North Cowichan’s Environmental Programs Coordinator Shawn Chadburn says permits are no longer available for new lawns.

There are three water systems in North Cowichan, the other two being the Crofton and South End systems.

More information is available here.