With the B.C. Summer Games starting in the Cowichan Valley Thursday, B.C. Ferries is reminding the public that a few Vancouver Island terminals will be very busy this weekend.

More than half of the more than three thousand athletes are going to come to the Cowichan Valley on ferries and Deborah Marshall says those who don’t want to make a reservation, especially on Sunday, are asked to show up within a certain window.

Marshall says the Nanaimo and Victoria terminals will be very busy.

Heavy traffic is expected on Sunday, particularly between 4:45 and 5:45 pm on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route and on the 5:45 pm sailing between Duke Point and Tsawwassen.

