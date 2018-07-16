Over the weekend, there was a two-vehicle accident in the 200-block of Long Harbour Road on Salt Spring Island.

The ongoing investigation has determined that the southbound vehicle was trying to turn left when a vehicle tried to pass it, instead, hitting the turning vehicle, ejecting a dog and a woman, sitting in the passenger seat.

She sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, the dog turned up the next day, uninjured.

Salt Spring RCMP and South Island Traffic Services are investigating and anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-537-5555.