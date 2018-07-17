Fleeing from police, two stolen trucks, a stolen boat, drugs and drug equipment were all part of an island-wide crime spree.

A 43-year-old Cowichan Valley man and a 22-year-old woman are facing numerous charges from a number of police jurisdictions throughout Vancouver Island.

It all started when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP tried to pull the man over twice in Duncan over the span of a few weeks, he fled in both cases, prompting the issuing of a warrant for the man’s arrest for Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police, and Driving while Disqualified.

The same man is believed to have stolen a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Victoria, a silver Dodge pickup from a Duncan dealership, and a 21-foot boat from a driveway in Nanaimo.

Alder Bay campground surveillance footage showed the two trucks and boat in the Port McNeill area.

The images began popping up all over social media, eventually resulting in the suspects abandoning the Tacoma behind the Airport Inn in Port Hardy; the boat was dumped on a Forest Service Road between Port Alice and Port McNeill.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP then found the silver truck in the Chemainus area.

Additional resources, including the Island District Emergency Response Team, were brought in to arrest the two suspects.

Along with the stolen vehicles, a number of stolen licence plates, drugs and drug paraphernalia was found with the silver Dodge pickup.