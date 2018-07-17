Let the countdown begin, it’s 52 days until the Cowichan Capitals open the 2018-19 BCHL season at home against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Earlier today, the Caps held a meet and greet open house and the main message was the need for billets.

Head Coach Mike Vandekamp says the team relies heavily on billet families and the low numbers are concerning.

At least six billet homes are still required ahead of the season.

Billet families receive free season tickets, and Vandekamp says it’s a rewarding experience, giving a player or players the chance to pursue their dreams.