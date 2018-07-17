Since the Cowichan Valley overdose prevention site moved from its Canada Avenue location to Trunk Road, the demand for supervised consumption has increased significantly.

When the service came to Duncan in September of last year, it wasn’t uncommon for the site to see 30 people in a week.

Medical Health Officer Shannon Waters says after a decrease in visits shortly after the move to Trunk Road, the number of people using the site has gone through the roof.

Waters adds that not only is the overdose prevention site saving lives, it’s addressing a need that wasn’t even on Duncan’s radar.

When the Canada Avenue location opened, it was uncommon to get 40 visitors a week, now, at the Trunk Road location, more than one hundred people have used the service in a day.

If the demand continues to increase, more staff may be required.