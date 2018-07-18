A town hall is coming to Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus tonight, starting at 6.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor will be joined by NDP Fisheries and Oceans Critic Fin Donnely to discuss fish farms and fisheries.

Back in 2016, Donnelly’s Private Members Bill C-228 aimed at moving harmful open net pens to closed containment systems was defeated by the Liberal government.

However, the Port Moody-Coquitlam MP is hopeful that new evidence of risks to at-risk salmon stocks will focus the government to take action.

The meeting is scheduled for 90 minutes.