A town hall is coming to Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus tonight, starting at 6.
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor will be joined by NDP Fisheries and Oceans Critic Fin Donnely to discuss fish farms and fisheries.
Back in 2016, Donnelly’s Private Members Bill C-228 aimed at moving harmful open net pens to closed containment systems was defeated by the Liberal government.
However, the Port Moody-Coquitlam MP is hopeful that new evidence of risks to at-risk salmon stocks will focus the government to take action.
The meeting is scheduled for 90 minutes.