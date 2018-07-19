The Cowichan Valley won the bid to host the 2018 B.C. Summer Games way back in 2012 and now the four-day event is finally here.

Games President Jennifer Woike says the pieces are moving and the support from the Cowichan Valley has been awesome.

Laketown Ranch is the venue for the kickoff to the B.C. Summer Games and includes a lot of entertainment and a speech from former Summer Games athlete and Olympic bronze medal-winning swimmer, Brent Hayden.

Athletes from eight zones, an all-Indigenous team, officials, coaches, and family members are all coming to the region to enjoy the event and Woike says the volunteering targets were hit.

It’s free to attend the opening ceremonies, but the public is asked to bring their own chairs.

The entertainment starts at 6, followed by the athlete’s parade at 7.

The Vancouver Island-Central Coast zone (Zone 6) earned the most medals in Abbotsford two years ago, claiming 175, 68 of which were gold.