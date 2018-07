B.C. drivers have set a dubious record.

Motorists in this province set a new record last year for the number of crashes they were involved in.

ICBC’s Joanna Linsangan says the statistics are eye-opening.

Linsangan says the insurance giant has launched a ‘Drive Smart Refresher’ test.

The survey found that more than 75 per cent of respondents admitted to practising bad driving habits on the road.

Click here for the survey.