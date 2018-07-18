A project worth more than $16 million dollars will help the Cowichan Valley Transit System better meet the needs of riders for years to come.

B.C. Transit and the CVRD were on site at 5271 Boal Road in Duncan for a groundbreaking ceremony, celebrating the start of construction on a new Transit Maintenance and Operations Facility.

The new facility is much larger than the existing one, located across the street, and VP of Asset Management with B.C. Transit Aaron Lamb says more space is sorely needed.

The new facility is much bigger than the existing one and the fleet is expected to grow from the 31 currently to 50 by 2033, however, Lamb says that will be determined through service plans.

The new facility is expected to be operational by late next fall.