When the provincial government approves infrastructure projects in the future, they will be part of the Community Benefits Agreement.

The goal of this agreement is to increase apprenticeship opportunities, hire more women, Indigenous people and other under-represented workers through the newly created B.C. Infrastructure Benefits Incorporated Crown Corporation.

Premier John Horgan says Community Benefits Agreements are going to look out for those who build B.C. infrastructure projects.

Horgan says the new program will have a positive impact.

Not everyone supports this initiative, as representatives of the Independent Contractors and Business Association fear this will create a labour monopoly and increase the cost of B.C.-born projects.