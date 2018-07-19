A number of tires were slashed last night in Duncan.

When North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP attended, more than a dozen vehicle tires were slashed in the area of Mary Street and Sherman Road.

Police are asking the public to help and report any suspicious activity last night by calling the North Cowichan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522, text a tip by typing COWICHAN and your tip to 274637, or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the related link,

If your tires were slashed, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment with your vehicle registration information.