The Municipality of North Cowichan is closing Art Mann Park to boaters from today through Sunday.

The major reason is that this is a major rowing venue for the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games and North Cowichan wants to ensure the safety of all the rowing teams and athletes.

The park will be closed to boaters from 8 am to 6 pm.

Warm-ups and races run from 9 to 3:45 pm from Friday to Sunday.