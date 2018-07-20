Nanaimo will be busy this weekend.
Kevan Shaw says the Victoria Crescent Street Fair is set for Downtown Nanaimo tomorrow prior to the 52nd annual World Championship Bathtub Races.
There will be fireworks, kids activities, a parade and it’s all free and Shaw says it’s a tradition that dates back to the 60’s.
The street fair runs from 9 am to 4 pm.
On Sunday, the bathtub race start and end in the Nanaimo Harbour.
The race starts at 11 a.m. and the finish line is near the Frank Ney statue at Maffeo Sutton Park.