There is a Go Fund Me Facebook page set up for a Lake Cowichan girl who was recently hit by a car on the Lower Mainland.

Sydney Larson’s injuries include a shattered pelvis, a lacerated liver, spleen, and kidney, bleeding on the brain and a hole in her heart and is currently in an induced coma.

She’s at Vancouver General Hospital right now has already had and is scheduled to undergo more surgery.

The page is meant to raise money to cover the costs for Melanie, Sydney’s Mom to stay in a hotel and be by her daughter’s side, while at VGH in Vancouver.

The fundraising goal is five thousand dollars and nearly 14 hundred dollars have already been raised.

