Sign heading southbound on TCH between Chemainus and Duncan

With the hot weather, starting a wildfire takes one spark in these tinder-dry conditions.

The Coastal Fire Centre is urging the public to be vigilant when out in the great outdoors.

Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson has some tips to ensure you don’t start a wildfire this weekend.

Mother nature will provide absolutely no help to crews fighting fires in the coastal fire centre, as no precipitation is expected until the middle of next month.

To report a wildfire call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.

To report a violation, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.