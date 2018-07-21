A local retailer is looking to take the sting out of a recent ruling that kids aren’t allowed to play in the front yards and streets of a Chemainus community.

Earlier this month, the Artisan Gardens neighbourhood strata voted 15-4 in favour of a bylaw, essentially prohibiting kids from playing on the streets, citing safety concerns as the reason why.

However, General Manager of the Duncan Canadian Tire Scott Bridger showed up on Askew Creek Drive, presenting kids with water guns and other toys they can play with, in the backyards, and says seeing the smiles on their faces was great.

Bridger says he’s hopeful the kids can have fun this summer.

Wendy Lautsch lived in the community for a year and a half and says the streets aren’t safe and with dump trucks and cement mixers driving through the community on a regular basis, the ruling wasn’t surprising.