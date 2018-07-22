The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games wrap this afternoon and the ferries are going to be busy.

Athletes, coaches, officials, and families from all corners of the province are going to be using BC Ferries to get home and three island terminals, in particular, will be hopping.

Heavy traffic is expected between 4:45 and 5:45 this afternoon at the Departure Bay, Duke Point, and Swartz Bay terminals and if you’re one of those brave souls trying to get on without a reservation, you’re advised to show up before 4:45 or after 7 pm.

