We’re getting hit with another major heatwave in coastal areas of BC, starting today, as temperatures will range from the high 20’s to the low 30’s, until next week.

A high-pressure system sitting off the west coast of Vancouver Island is deflecting any potential rainmaking systems north to the Alaskan panhandle or south to Washington State or Oregon.

Matt MacDonald is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada and he says this ridge of high pressure will result in no precipitation until at least the middle of next month.

MacDonald adds that it’s likely more watering restrictions are coming soon.

MacDonald says July is the driest month of the year on the coast, but this will likely go down as one of the driest July’s on record.