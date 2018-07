The BC Summer Games have wrapped up in the Cowichan Valley. Zone 6, Vancouver Island and the Central Coast region took 145 medals overall, beating out the runner-up Fraser River which got 127 and Vancouver Coastal that took home 114. Of the 145 medals for the Island and Central Coast, 58 were gold, 43 silver, and 44 bronze.

To find results on a specific athlete, go to https://www.bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists