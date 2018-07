The Cowichan Capitals have announced Adam Conquest has committed to play for the team for the upcoming season. The 6 foot, 190 lb forward joins the Capitals from Brighton High School of the Kensington Lakes Athletic Association. The 18-year-old Brighton, Michigan native tallied 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 27 games played for Brighton High this past season. The Capitals Main Camp is set to start in late August.