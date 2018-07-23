Traffic is back to normal following a collision south of Ladysmith early this morning (Mon).

RCMP and other emergency services were called to the scene on the Trans-Canada Highway at Davis Road around 6:20.

Mounties say a preliminary investigation has determined a north-bound semi-truck, collided with a small car which was crossing over the highway from Davis Road.

Two occupants from the car were taken to the Nanaimo Airport, where they were transported further by air ambulance.

Police say their injuries appeared to be critical.

Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck had attempted to take evasive action and as a result his vehicle flipped after striking the car, blocking both northbound lanes of the highway.

The lone occupant of the semi-truck had minor injuries.

There was also a collision of some sort this morning on Cowichan Lake Road near Berkey’s corner.

It backed up traffic and affected the bus routes in the area.

There is no other information available on the incident.