Proposed new site layout for the Meade Creek Recycling Centre

The upgraded Meade Creek Recycling Centre is now open to the public.

The Centre serves residents in Lake Cowichan, Youbou and western communities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The Recycling Centre is a state-of-the-art recycling drop-off facility built on

the site of an old municipal waste incinerator.

It gives residents local access to a full range of recycling programs, something that residents in neighbouring communities have enjoyed for a number of years.

The facility provides recycling options for over 650 products, as well as a Free Store, where residents can pick up gently used items for free.