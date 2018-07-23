The BC Greens are expressing disappointment in the Horgan government’s announcement to push a decision on the regulation of ride-hailing back until the fall of next year.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver has presented two private members bills with regard to taxi and ride-hailing, one led to the formation of an all-party committee that provided a report to the legislature on consensus-building and this one, which was pushed aside.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau says this is an example of why the first-past-the-post system needs to be scrapped.

Furstenau says the practice of ride-hailing is alive and well in BC and it needs to be regulated.

That regulation would come in the form of policymakers addressing working conditions, public safety, and a level playing field for industrial businesses.