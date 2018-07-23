West Coast Stream Watch has issued drought alerts for both the Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers.

The heatwave in May melted away a significant portion of the snowpack and with all the hot weather and dry conditions, the alert was issued.

David Slade is the owner of Drillwell Enterprises in Duncan, sits on the Cowichan Watershed Board and he says he suspects the long-range forecast and a history of low water levels influenced this alert being issued.