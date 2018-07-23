West Coast Stream Watch has issued drought alerts for both the Koksilah and Chemainus Rivers.
The heatwave in May melted away a significant portion of the snowpack and with all the hot weather and dry conditions, the alert was issued.
David Slade is the owner of Drillwell Enterprises in Duncan, sits on the Cowichan Watershed Board and he says he suspects the long-range forecast and a history of low water levels influenced this alert being issued.
An alert effectively puts farmers and other users of river water on notice that a voluntary reduction of water use may be coming.
Slade says anybody who takes surface water from any source in the province needs to have a water license that lays out how much water they can take.