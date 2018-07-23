Lake Cowichan RCMP say a motorcyclist was killed Sunday.

Police say around 3 o’clock they were called to the 18-kilometer marker on the Pacific Marine Route near Lake Cowichan.

Mounties say the motorcyclist was traveling south when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and left the roadway down a steep embankment.

Police investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash that was witnessed by another motorcyclist who initiated CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The motorcyclist’s next-of-kin has been notified and no name has been released.