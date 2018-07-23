The vehicle belonging to Gladys Barman, of Oak Bay, has been located.

Lake Cowichan RCMP say a local citizen located the green Honda on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan on Saturday.

But there’s no sign of the 82-year-old woman who has been missing since July 6th.

Search efforts are underway and Cowichan Search and Rescue has been activated, along with the RCMP helicopter, RCMP Police Dog Services and other assisting agencies.

Police say the search is ongoing and search efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, if anyone may have seen the vehicle or a person matching the description of Barman in the area of Lake Cowichan in the days leading up to Saturday, police would like to hear from you.