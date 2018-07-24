The Meade Creek Recycling Centre is now up and running.

It will serve the residents of Lake Cowichan, Youbou and western communities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The new Centre gives residents local access to a full range of recycling programs that many neighbouring communities have enjoyed for a number of years.

However, some residents say recycling has gotten too complicated.

Mayor of the CVRD, Jon Lefebure says it can be confusing…..

Lefebure says recycling of plastics is especially complicated and he cites how, a number of years ago, the District thought residents were doing a good job recycling but then discovered not all plastics were created equal and some adjustments had to be made to reduce contamination rates.