The Chemainus Chamber of Commerce is reporting several businesses in that community have been approached by a man trying to purchase goods with counterfeit bills.

The bills have been U.S. 20 and 50 dollar denominations.

The Chamber says the suspect is described as middle-aged, wearing a bright color t-shirt, seems to be in a hurry and may not even wait for change.

There are reports that Crofton and Duncan businesses were targeted as well.

If you suspect you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction, once you ensure you are not at risk, you can refuse to accept the cash and explain why.

Then, it’s a good idea, to report the incident to the police.