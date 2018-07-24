The Island Corridor Foundation has chosen a new Chief Executive Officer.

He is Larry Stevenson, a Vancouver Island resident, who brings over 25 years of railway experience in both Canada and the United States, as well as extensive experience as an entrepreneur and management consultant to the job.

Stevenson is expected to advance the Foundation’s focus on the realization of its goal of restoring rail transportation on Vancouver Island.

Graham Bruce, the current Chief Executive Officer, is retiring.