The ten-year name rights sponsorship agreement between the Cowichan Valley Regional District and Island Saving’s expires on October 6th.

The decade-long partnership provided the Island Savings Centre with 100,000 dollars in annual funding that helped finance capital projects like parking lot improvements, better sound systems, and a new Zamboni.

Sharon Jackson is the Chair of the Island Savings Centre Commission and a Director with the Cowichan Valley Regional District….

The CVRD will be looking at the potential for a new naming rights sponsor through a request for Information process.

Randy Bertsch, President of Island Savings says the Island Savings Centre is truly an important pillar in the Cowichan community and the Credit Union has been proud to have their name connected to it.

He says concluding the sponsorship will allow Island Savings to initiate new community partnerships and provide support to some of the other amazing initiatives happening locally.