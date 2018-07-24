Environment Canada and Medical Health Officers are expecting an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

A Heat Warning has been issued for East Vancouver Island, from Campbell River down to Duncan.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says the “heat warning” designation is relatively new to Canada, our region, and Environment Canada….

Lundquist says a heat warning is issued when daytime highs will be in the upper 20’s, nighttime temperatures will offer little relief and the high-pressure system causing it all is expected to stick around for more than a couple days.

This heat, Lundquist says, is expected to last into next week.