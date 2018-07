It’s full steam ahead for the Island Corridor Foundation with a new CEO coming on board.

Larry Stevenson, a Vancouver Island resident, who brings over 25 years of railway experience in both Canada and the United States to the table will be at the post beginning August 1st.

Phil Kent, Chair of The Island Corridor Foundation says he was chosen from 24 applicants…..

Kent says the goal remains the same: to restore rail service to Vancouver Island.